Stout Art and Design majors inspire exhibits at Furlong Gallery

But it’s hard for Campbell to think of her paintings as individual pieces. She hopes viewers can imagine the collective work, which she calls Portals, as one piece. The collection features paintings with mirrored film to transport viewers into the space between That ([ ]).

Campbell researched how technology like film or social media reveals the world back to itself, creating a portal for viewers to enter another realm and influence how they perceive the world. The act of painting is a portal for Campbell, revealing her own values to her and the values of the physical world, including the paint itself. Her initial idea for SAIR was to film herself painting.

“That idea collapsed. When I put the reflective material on the paintings, filming got in the way,” she said. “I realized that portals show reality to itself. A distorted reflection shows how life can be so weird and stretched. These strange, deep truths say a lot about our place in the world, and the things we make can reveal ourselves back to us.”

Campbell created the large paintings simultaneously in the small SAIR studio, which she guessed to be about 8 feet by 20 feet. Normally, Campbell paints with her canvases hanging flat on a wall. But in the constrictive space, this was not possible. She was forced to rethink her process. She leaned her canvases against walls and laid them on the floor.