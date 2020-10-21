Stout awards $870,000 in scholarships

William and Dorothy Amthor Endowed Scholarship: William earned undergraduate and master’s degrees from UW-Stout in the 1950s and taught graphic communications on campus for 34 years, retiring in 1989. He established the first computer lab on campus.

Michael Levy – English, Communications and Literature Scholarship: Levy taught English, children’s literature and science fiction for 37 years and was a noted literature reviewer, essayist and author. He died in 2017. He was chair of the English department for seven years and has been honored with the Michael M. Levy Children’s Literature Library in Harvey Hall.

Lee Smalley Memorial Scholarship: Smalley taught career and technical education, originally known as industrial arts, for 28 years. He was known for challenging students to be inspired and motivated learners. He retired in 1992 and died in 2019.

Troeller Family Scholarship: The scholarship is in appreciation of all UW-Stout faculty. Specifically, it honors Harold Halfin, a veteran, who was dedicated to encouraging students to develop vocational and life skills. He taught at UW-Stout for 30 years. He died in 2017.