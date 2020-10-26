Stout Foundation Scholarship Program awards area students

MENOMONIE — Scholarships valued at more than $870,000 were awarded to 394 University of Wisconsin-Stout students this academic year through the Stout University Foundation Inc.
The students received the awards during a fall virtual scholarship reception, which replaced the traditional on-campus event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chippewa Falls, WI
- Jordan Moulton, Manufacturing Engineering, Rice Industries Inc. Metal Casting Scholarship; Ruth and Brian M. Jennerjahn Annual Scholarship
- Andrew Voge, Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship
Elk Mound, WI
- Nathaniel Bechel, Mechanical Engineering, Stout Scholars Award
Menomonie, WI
- Joy Fly, Interior Design, Jerry and Emma Talen Scholarship; John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship
- Rochelle Holmes, Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, Barbara L. (Williams) and Robert P. Sorensen Endowed Scholarship; Eino Maki Endowed Scholarship
- Emma Levendowski, Business Administration, Hughitt and Orvetta Braker Moltzau Scholarship
- Vallie Meyer, Interior Design, Donald Haile Endowed Scholarship; John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship; Virgil, Minnie, Melvin and Madalene Scott Endowed Scholarship
- Hayley Rich, Criminal Justice and Rehabilitation, Alpha Phi Endowed Scholarship; William and Diane McKinnon Family Endowed Scholarship
- Jeffrey Sabelko, Mechanical Engineering, George William & Mary Jane Zitelman Endowed Mechanical Engineering Scholarship
- Katelynn Walker, M.S. Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Patricia Coker Endowed Graduate Scholarship
Established in 1963, the Stout University Foundation Scholarship Program has helped more than 10,486 students receive a college education. Through the financial support of alumni, parents, faculty and staff, and friends of the university, the program has awarded more than $14.7 million over the years.
