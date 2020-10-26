 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stout Foundation Scholarship Program awards area students
0 comments

Stout Foundation Scholarship Program awards area students

{{featured_button_text}}

MENOMONIE — Scholarships valued at more than $870,000 were awarded to 394 University of Wisconsin-Stout students this academic year through the Stout University Foundation Inc.

The students received the awards during a fall virtual scholarship reception, which replaced the traditional on-campus event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chippewa Falls, WI

  • Jordan Moulton, Manufacturing Engineering, Rice Industries Inc. Metal Casting Scholarship; Ruth and Brian M. Jennerjahn Annual Scholarship
  • Andrew Voge, Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, Sentry Insurance Foundation Student Leadership Scholarship

Elk Mound, WI

  • Nathaniel Bechel, Mechanical Engineering, Stout Scholars Award

Menomonie, WI

  • Joy Fly, Interior Design, Jerry and Emma Talen Scholarship; John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship
  • Rochelle Holmes, Applied Mathematics and Computer Science, Barbara L. (Williams) and Robert P. Sorensen Endowed Scholarship; Eino Maki Endowed Scholarship
  • Emma Levendowski, Business Administration, Hughitt and Orvetta Braker Moltzau Scholarship
  • Vallie Meyer, Interior Design, Donald Haile Endowed Scholarship; John Carter Family Memorial Scholarship; Virgil, Minnie, Melvin and Madalene Scott Endowed Scholarship
  • Hayley Rich, Criminal Justice and Rehabilitation, Alpha Phi Endowed Scholarship; William and Diane McKinnon Family Endowed Scholarship
  • Jeffrey Sabelko, Mechanical Engineering, George William & Mary Jane Zitelman Endowed Mechanical Engineering Scholarship
  • Katelynn Walker, M.S. Clinical Mental Health Counseling, Patricia Coker Endowed Graduate Scholarship

Established in 1963, the Stout University Foundation Scholarship Program has helped more than 10,486 students receive a college education. Through the financial support of alumni, parents, faculty and staff, and friends of the university, the program has awarded more than $14.7 million over the years.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael S. Tryggestad
Obituaries

Michael S. Tryggestad

EAU CLAIRE — Michael S. Tryggestad, 64, of Eau Claire passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, with his sister at his side.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Menomonie High School Graduation Parade 5-31-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News