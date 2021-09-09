Stout freshman welcomed back to campus with Blue Rah celebration

“Blue Rah is an important event because it shows first-year students the welcoming atmosphere of Stout, how excited we are to have them and it is the first event to make them Stout Proud,” Brask said.

“I like that it's an opportunity for them to get thrown into all the craziness and fun that comes along with being a Blue Devil,” Erickson added.

Getting back to an in-person experience

Blue Rah is one of UW-Stout’s longest-running orientation events – it was first held in 2007 on south campus as a way to introduce Blue Devils to the university’s sports teams. “Athletics is still involved with Blue Rah, but it has become a much larger event than just showcasing our athletics,” Miller said.

The event was held outdoors until 2014, when it was moved inside because of rain. “We found it was a lot less labor intensive and a better option to hold Blue Rah inside,” Miller added. “But the event has a different type of atmosphere in the stadium than it does indoors. And this year, with COVID, we decided our safest option is outside.”

Last year, Blue Rah was held virtually because of COVID-19. The WOO and BDP teams were excited to hold the event in person again.