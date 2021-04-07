Stout grad employment rate remains high during pandemic

“The hands-on nature of lab classes was a really beneficial part of my Stout experience. I learned so much from conducting my own experiments and developed valuable lab skills. The professors at Stout also stood out. I had so many professors who were passionate about their field and dedicated to their students, which made me excited to learn and helped me excel in my courses,” Sisk said.

A requirement of the food science and technology program is an internship or co-op. Sisk’s happened in 2019 at General Mills in research and development.

“I think that helped me get my current position. It was really great to have that hands-on experience to learn about the industry and prepare me for my career,” said Sisk, who received the full-time job offer the day after interviewing.

Co-op participation remained strong

Although the number of students taking part in internships and co-ops in 2019-20 declined because of on-site job restrictions during the pandemic, more than 700 still participated, according to the employment report.

The Cooperative Education and Internship Program continues to connect students, especially juniors and seniors, to business and industry as they prepare to start their careers.