Stout graduate-only, in-person commencement scheduled for May 8

A rite of passage for college students — crossing the commencement stage to receive their diploma — will be returning to University of Wisconsin-Stout after 17 months.

The university has announced that an in-person commencement ceremony, for graduates only, will be held Saturday, May 8, at Johnson Fieldhouse.

Because of ongoing COVID-19 safety protocols, no family, other guests or spectators will be allowed. They will, however, be able to watch a livestream broadcast.

“We are excited and grateful that we will be able to offer our graduates the ability to receive their diploma during an in-person ceremony,” said Chancellor Katherine Frank. “We are working extremely hard to give our students as normal a college experience as possible, and this is an important step in that effort.”

To allow for social distancing, multiple small ceremonies will be held May 8, the number and times to be determined after the student registration deadline Friday, March 26. The university has about 1,300 graduates each spring.

Graduates who don’t take part can watch a recorded virtual ceremony. It will include speeches and a reading of names and degrees, said Commencement Coordinator Britta Miller.