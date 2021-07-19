Stout mentored research focuses on cancer, alternative ethanol resources

Why whey?One day, Teague was chatting with biology Professor Steve Nold, who is collaborating with Curt Basina at Copper Crow Distillery in Bayfield to find a feasible way to turn cheese whey into distilled beverages, like vodka and gin.

As brewer’s yeast can’t ferment lactose, which is the primary carbohydrate in cheese whey, Basina has to use an expensive enzyme pretreatment, Teague explained. “I thought to myself, ‘What if we could create a strain of yeast that could use the lactose directly? There are other organisms that do it. In theory, it shouldn’t actually be that hard. In practice, we will see.”

In the lab, Teague and ABMB students are building a set of DNA constructs to allow yeast to metabolize lactose and turn it into ethanol. Then, they will test small-scale fermentations to see how well the constructs worked. Ultimately, they’d like to try it at a commercial scale at Copper Crow.

“Producing vodka and gin from cheese whey would be a uniquely Wisconsin product,” Teague said. “This state produces a lot of cheese, and most of the whey from that production is discarded. A genetically engineered organism could make the distilling process easier, less costly and more sustainable.”