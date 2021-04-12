Stout Poetry Celebration to feature local award-winning poet, workshop and showcase

Loeb is inspired by casual, real-life experiences — things people say, places she visits or memories she carries. “I’m always on the lookout for poems. I tend to write about things close to home. If it strikes me, I make a mental note of it,” she said.

Her presentation, "Poetry is All Around Us," will follow this theme, beginning with a poem about adopting her daughter from China. She’ll also share pieces she wrote for the 2020 Poetry Postcard Fest out of Seattle, in which writers were challenged to write postcard-size poems about the pandemic.

“The pandemic has deeply affected me, as it has everyone, and it has influenced my writing in startling and sometimes humorous ways. I found myself connecting memories from long ago with virus-related happenings, and I followed an urge to use my own illustrations on the front of the cards,” Loeb said.

Her postcard poetry and illustrations include pieces inspired by a red silk kimono, a cat and a sweater, like in “Pandemic Unraveling.”

For almost 10 years now, Loeb has challenged herself to write a poem every day. Writing poems has made her more alert to everything, even when cut off from people because of the pandemic. “I’m always looking and listening, greedy for details of people, sounds, interactions of any kind,” she said.