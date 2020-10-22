Stout professor publishes book to help counselors expand healing options

Bates-Maves plans to use “Grief and Addiction” as a text in her spring 2021 course Treatment Programming for Alcohol and Other Drugs. She hopes her students appreciate the book and integrate its models into their skill sets.

“We have so many wonderful students in our program and I have complete faith that they will be effective mental health professionals,” she said.

Program Director John Klem has worked with Bates-Maves for nearly a decade. “What I have seen is a balance of two amazing qualities,” he said. “Julie is both a driven and compassionate person. She has a powerful drive to teach her students and the world about mental health and addiction. This book is a product of that drive.”

“Grief and Addiction” can be purchased through Routledge, a publisher of academic books in the humanities, social sciences and STEM. It is 278 pages in length and is available in hardcover, paperback and e-book.

Grieving as a healing agent in recovery

In March 2017, Bates-Maves presented on grief and loss in addiction at the national American Counseling Association conference. She was later contacted by Routledge, which noted a gap in its literature base and asked her to contribute.