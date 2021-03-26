Stout professor to edit new book series on the African-American soldier

A University of Wisconsin-Stout assistant professor has been selected to help edit a new book series on the Black military experience in the U.S.
Le’Trice Donaldson, who teaches history, said the series for an innovative scholarship will highlight the diverse and complex experiences of African-descended people and explore the implications of their participation in war. The University of Virginia Press will publish the series.
Donaldson will edit the series with Holly Pinheiro Jr., assistant professor of history at Augusta University, and George White Jr., associate professor of history and chair of the department of history, philosophy and anthropology at York College, City University of New York.
The editors conceived of the series to bring high-quality books written by scholars who share a passion for exploring the intersectionality of the Black military experience.
Donaldson, who authored the book “Duty Beyond the Battlefield: African American Soldiers Fight for Racial Uplift, Citizenship, and Manhood, 1870-1920,” said she has been thinking about such a series for a few years.
“It’s unique. It’s one of a kind,” Donaldson said of the series. “There are military history book series. There really isn’t anyone that looks at or will look at the experience of soldiers of African descent in war. Looking at them not just as soldiers in the military but the para-military experiences, for example, the Black Panthers or the Deacons at the Fence during the civil rights movement. These are paramilitary organizations that provided defense for the Black community when the police departments were not protecting them. This book series is about opening new conversations about the Black soldier not just in uniform but in the citizen-soldier aspect of it too.”
UVA Press is delighted to be a part of this important series, said Director Suzanne Morse Moomaw. ‘The books in it will highlight the enormous contributions of Black soldiers in protecting our freedoms over the centuries but also the racist challenges they faced in the military and their communities back home.”
Black soldier staples, pillars of military
“I always think about the bigger picture,” Donaldson said. “My goal is to change the narrative, to change the discussion away from this as some kind of hidden history. Black soldiers were never hidden. They were always staples. They were always pillars. They were always part of the Black military experience fighting for and advocating for the advancement of Black officers.”
Pinheiro said the series will stimulate ongoing and meaningful conversation, recognizing how Black military service is critical to understanding how societal changes did or did not occur. The editors recognize that warfare did not always occur on traditional battlefields, but projects also will highlight the long, and in many cases unending, fight for racial and social justice across time and space in culture and politics, she said.
Military history is one of the most popular genres but is limited in the types of stories told, Donaldson added.
“We want to broaden this to include more discussions about, say, how Black veterans are treated and more discussions about the fact that consistently since African-Americans have been allowed to enlist their numbers have not gone done. Their numbers have consistently been 20 to 25 even 30%. Right now in the military, the vast majority of soldiers are 40 to 45% minority, but the majority of officers are white. If you want to change policy, you have to be in the room. You have to change the dynamic. The racism toward African-American soldiers can be construed as being disheartening. There should be an equal ratio of officers as to enlisted.”
“How do you survive racial oppression? You look for rays of hope and things you can take pride in,” Donaldson said. “The superheroes that African-Americans took pride in were the Black soldiers, the buffalo soldiers, the Black officers. They loved seeing them in uniform because it angered white people so much. It angered racist white southerners so much to see a Black man in uniform and that power that goes behind that uniform.”
The goal is to produce two to three books a year, Donaldson said, noting that these open opportunities for scholars including new voices to the scholarly discourse.
“We want to try to bring in all aspects of looking at the Black military experience,” Donaldson said. “We want to look at the visual culture, the pop culture and the economics. We want to bring all these stories into our series. I am really excited about this.”
Opportunities for student research
Donaldson hopes to open opportunities for students to research Black military history.
“The more scholarship, the more people who are reading about it, the more discussions we can have in trying to change this dynamic regarding the military and our relationship to the military,” Donaldson said. “One of the things that is always forgotten is the warrior tradition in the Black community. You don’t get the consistency in numbers of those willing to serve without that. The patriotism is there. We need to show there are people who serve in spite of institutional racism.”
UW-Stout applied social science students could get involved with gathering oral histories of those who served, Donaldson said, noting one of her dreams is to start an oral history center at the university. “You need to provide spaces and opportunities for students who want to tell stories about African-Americans,” she noted.
UW-Stout offers a minor in history and a concentration in history and politics.
Editing a series like this was one of Donaldson’s dreams. “I think about what it would have been like if this book series existed when I was working on my dissertation,” she noted. “That when I graduated, I know my work would be welcomed here. Any story that revolves around the Black military experiences is welcome in our series. It is part of a larger plan to get an academic center to bring in scholars and fellows and write research about the Black military experience.”
Working with Donaldson and Pinheiro, two rising stars, is very exciting, White said. “We hope that as intellectuals we can participate in some small way in the ongoing struggle for social justice sweeping our nation and our world,” White said.
‘Being an example’
Donaldson is working on her next book, on the history of African-American Army chaplains from the Civil War to World War II.
“We’re looking at these chaplains as civil rights leaders because they were,” Donaldson said. “You look at what they end up doing after they leave the military. Black chaplains had to travel with the Black soldiers to teach them to read and write, and they taught them what their citizenship meant. This is going to be a very different military history. It’s going to have more to do with activism.”
In the past year, Donaldson has spoken at events marking Juneteenth and Martin Luther King Jr. Day and on civil rights issues.
“It’s all about being an example and starting the conversations,” Donaldson said. “If we don’t start the conversations, you will just keep hearing the same stuff over and over again.
“It’s part of my responsibility as an educator,” she said. “We need to be active in public discourse. Our role is an educator. It doesn’t stop at the classroom.”
March is Women’s History Month. One of Donaldson’s most inspiring women military leaders was Harriet Tubman. Tubman, best known for leading enslaved people in the South to the North through the Underground Railroad during the Civil War, was one of the first women in military history to lead soldiers in active combat at the Battle of Combahee River. In June 1863 Tubman led 150 men to help free enslaved people in raids and get them to safety on ships.