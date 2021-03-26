Stout professor to edit new book series on the African-American soldier

UVA Press is delighted to be a part of this important series, said Director Suzanne Morse Moomaw. ‘The books in it will highlight the enormous contributions of Black soldiers in protecting our freedoms over the centuries but also the racist challenges they faced in the military and their communities back home.”

Black soldier staples, pillars of military

“I always think about the bigger picture,” Donaldson said. “My goal is to change the narrative, to change the discussion away from this as some kind of hidden history. Black soldiers were never hidden. They were always staples. They were always pillars. They were always part of the Black military experience fighting for and advocating for the advancement of Black officers.”

Pinheiro said the series will stimulate ongoing and meaningful conversation, recognizing how Black military service is critical to understanding how societal changes did or did not occur. The editors recognize that warfare did not always occur on traditional battlefields, but projects also will highlight the long, and in many cases unending, fight for racial and social justice across time and space in culture and politics, she said.

Military history is one of the most popular genres but is limited in the types of stories told, Donaldson added.