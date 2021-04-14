Stout professor's research studies economic losses of failed manure management

Farms largely either land-spread manure, usually within 10 miles of the existing CAFO, or use a liquid manure pit to store it, Raff said.

“Nitrogen and phosphorus are good for the land,” he noted. “There is just so much of it in one area. We are letting it go to waste in the water because it is too expensive to ship where it would be needed.”

The study suggests better policy for manure management, treating it as a commodity and providing subsidies to transport the manure off site to better control surface water damages from operations. The manure could be used in places where nutrients are needed to improve soil quality and plant growth, Raff said.

“People call manure waste,” Raff said. “Farmers are ‘dumping’ it on the land. We need to treat it as fertilizer and as a usable product.”

There also could be a tax or fee on manure production or spreading to recover the losses or increase the CAFOs permitting fees to cover the losses to the rivers, lakes and streams, Raff said.

Raff and Meyer met several years ago at an environmental economics conference where they were presenting research. They kept in touch and occasionally discussed ideas. They decided to make their first joint project about their home state, Meyer said.