Stout student contributes artwork to mural remembering George Floyd’s death

Even though Floyd’s death happened just over 30 miles from Hudson and such acts don’t seem possible in a smaller city like Hudson to some people, Malanaphy wanted to convey that small transgressions, and even inactions, add to injustices and racism.

“The fight for justice and to end oppression does not end at our city limits,” she said. “Just because we may not see racism every day, does not mean it does not exist. Our community goes beyond our city limits. It is our region, our state, our entire world.”

Being a part of change

Howell said Floyd’s death saddened her because she knows the Twin Cities area well. However, she does not believe she would have stayed so connected to the story without the mural project.

“I feel a little conflicted I had to have this external thing hold me accountable, but at the same time I am very grateful I had this opportunity to have a little bit more voice on the subject,” Howell said. “I know there are a lot of people who feel very passionate about it and don’t get to tell anybody. It’s not just me that feels accountable. Once you make a face you kind of put your signature on a group petition. I want to fight this and work with this. I want to be a part of that change.