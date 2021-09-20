Stout students awarded scholarships to study abroad in Belgium, Greece and Italy

“They are well known for their game design and development programs,” Neumaier said. “It will help me with my degree to experience a new country and how they teach there. I am looking forward to making new friends. I love meeting new people. I’m very excited for classes. It’s great to step out of your comfort zone and experience another part of the world.”

Neumaier decided to study game design and development because, as a youth, games helped her make friends and develop math and reading skills.

Eliminating financial barriers to study abroadAndria Morse, OIE interim assistant director of study abroad, said scholarships help make studying abroad financially feasible.

“Receiving a scholarship can mean the difference as to whether one studies abroad,” Morse said. “Eliminating the cost barrier opens more opportunities to students who may initially dismiss the idea, thinking that study abroad is not within budget.”

OIE has been working collaboratively with Stout University Foundation to increase scholarship funding for study abroad. Currently, additional funding opportunities exist for the heritage-based study abroad program series that are being planned for winter terms 2022, 2023 and 2024, programs that were developed to attract underrepresented student participation.