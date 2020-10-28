Stout students find camaraderie in trash pickup

“Adopt a Highway gives our Marketing and Business Education Association members a sense of being part of the community,” Stanislawski said. “Members gain a new sense of the worth of making good choices relative to not littering, and the conversation usually evolves into the potential of a research project that could be conducted on the types of items recovered along the roadside.

“For MBEA members this also gives them firsthand experience with a service project that they can replicate when they become K-12 marketing and business teachers with their future career and technical student organizations,” Stanislawski said.

The most unusual item students found was a bumper from a car. They notified the Adopt a Highway program to get it picked up because it was too large for the students to haul.

Joanna Lee, a sophomore majoring in marketing and business education from Turtle Lake, joined in the cleanup to give back to the community and meet those in her major.

“Getting to know people in you major is really important,” Lee said. “It makes you feel like you have a support system, and they also understand what you are going through.”