Stout students moving in, preparing for academic year

Rylee Hubers pushed a cart with a shelving unit on it while getting ready to move into her University of Wisconsin-Stout residence hall at her designated time on Aug. 29.

“I like it because you get to pick a time when you want,” said Hubers, a first-year student majoring in interior design from Northfield, Minn. “My roommate was moving in and I wanted to get moved in so I could get a feel of the campus before school started.”

Traditionally there has been one move-in day for the residence halls. This year students were able to pick the day and time they wanted to move in between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Aug. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 5. Students started in parking lot 29 where they checked in and then moved to their residence hall to unload their items.

“Our initial pivot from the traditional one-day event to a weeklong move-in process was to help de-densify our buildings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in fall 2020,” said Adam Ludwig, University Housing interim director. “However, we received such high praise for the process last year, we decided to try it again with some slight modifications. Overall, we learned that students and their move crew enjoyed the leisurely pace, flexibility and quality time they could spend together before parting ways.”