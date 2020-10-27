Stout WGS sponsors domestic violence discussion

MENOMONIE — One in four women in the United States experiences domestic violence. Yet it is misunderstood by many.
A University of Wisconsin-Stout virtual discussion entitled Domestic Violence: Perceptions and Facts from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, will feature research by Coltra Hiestand, a legal advocate for Bridge to Hope in Menomonie. Hiestand, a May 2020 UW-River Falls graduate, has researched college students’ abilities to identify domestic violence.
The public event will be held on Microsoft Teams. For more information and a link to the event, go here. The UW-Stout Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program is sponsoring the event with Bridge to Hope.
“The talk will cover aspects of domestic violence and its impact, Hiestand said. “We will talk about the different types of domestic violence as well as the myths that surround it. I will also be sharing my research that dives into how college students are able to perceive and understand domestic violence.”
When talking about domestic violence, most people think about physical violence and forget there are emotional, mental, sexual and economic forms of abuse too, Hiestand noted.
“People often don’t realize that controlling food habits or extreme jealousy are acts of domestic violence, not just annoying or inconvenient,” Hiestand added. “October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month is an important way to break the silence that surrounds domestic violence. In October, advocates spread awareness of the seriousness and widespread issue of domestic abuse. It is also an opportunity to mourn those who have died as a result of domestic violence and celebrate the victims who have broken the cycle of violence.”
The collaborative event with Bridge to Hope aims to unite campus with the community. “We can find moments of connection, solidarity, understanding and growth together, especially on social issues that impact us all,” said Rickie-Ann Legleitner, adviser for WGSS and assistant professor in the English and philosophy department.
This fall the Women’s and Gender Studies minor and certificate were updated to the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies minor and certificate to better reflect course offerings and changes in the field, while more explicitly supporting LGBTQIA+ studies on campus.
The Bridge to Hope offers free and confidential services to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and sex trafficking in Dunn and Pepin counties. It also has a shelter for those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.
As a legal advocate, Hiestand is available to meet with victims as they weigh their legal decisions or assist with restraining or harassment orders. Legal advocates can review what is expected in a court hearing and assist victims as they make their way through proceedings, including accompanying them to court.
