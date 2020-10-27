Stout WGS sponsors domestic violence discussion

MENOMONIE — One in four women in the United States experiences domestic violence. Yet it is misunderstood by many.

A University of Wisconsin-Stout virtual discussion entitled Domestic Violence: Perceptions and Facts from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, will feature research by Coltra Hiestand, a legal advocate for Bridge to Hope in Menomonie. Hiestand, a May 2020 UW-River Falls graduate, has researched college students’ abilities to identify domestic violence.

The public event will be held on Microsoft Teams. For more information and a link to the event, go here. The UW-Stout Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies program is sponsoring the event with Bridge to Hope.

“The talk will cover aspects of domestic violence and its impact, Hiestand said. “We will talk about the different types of domestic violence as well as the myths that surround it. I will also be sharing my research that dives into how college students are able to perceive and understand domestic violence.”

When talking about domestic violence, most people think about physical violence and forget there are emotional, mental, sexual and economic forms of abuse too, Hiestand noted.