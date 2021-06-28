Stout's Safe Space training teaches inclusivity, creates allies

Since about 2010, UW-Stout has offered in-person Safe Space Training to faculty, staff and students. In August 2020, Nicole Eastman, LGBTQIA+ program coordinator, launched the training as an online Canvas course because of COVID-19 restrictions. The course addresses topics including gender identity and pronouns, terminology and binary issues facing the LGBTQIA+ community and how to be an ally.

About 200 people have taken the course, including about two dozen outside of UW-Stout.

“With Canvas we can have videos, PowerPoint printouts and quizzes,” Eastman said. “The information is there for people to come back to and finish on their timeline. It takes on average about 90 minutes to complete.”

In January, Eastman had a request from a Menomonie resident who wanted to take the course but was not affiliated with UW-Stout. Working with UW-Stout’s Learning and Information Technology, Eastman was able to open the course to anyone, anywhere who wants to learn and be an ally for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I never expected other people outside the area to find the course,” Eastman said, adding she is pleased the training is reaching beyond UW-Stout and throughout the United States. “It’s expanding the knowledge and allyship beyond Menomonie. It benefits the community and our UW-Stout grads to have more allies.”