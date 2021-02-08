Study Abroad Fair Feb. 10 to offer segment on gaining employment skills

“The key is that students know how to unpack and articulate the skills that they gained in any experience,” she added. “They need to know how to talk about the skills they’ve gained and why that makes them valuable to an employer.”

Study abroad also teaches adaptability. “Starting a new job requires you to learn how to operate in the culture of that organization, learn how the job is to be done and more. If someone can adjust to a new living environment in a new country and be successful, that sets them up well to transition into any job,” Hauge said.

Asproth said a study abroad experience benefits students by challenging their comfort zones, similar to challenges and new skills needed in the work world. “Those who push themselves out of their comfort zones are generally more equipped to tackle complex problems and manage change, which is something employers look for,” Asproth said, urging students considering a study abroad experience to do it.

Andria Morse, OIE interim assistant director for study abroad, agreed. “Study abroad is about learning and problem-solving and it builds confidence,” Morse said. “It is really going to help students in their future careers.”