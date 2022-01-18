Study finds vapers more likely to experience heightened COVID symptoms

A new study has found e-cigarette users with COVID-19 are more likely to experience enhanced symptoms and seek ER care.

Research from Mayo Clinic, published in the Journal of Primary Care and Community Health, showed those who vape have a higher occurrence of COVID symptoms including headache, muscle or chest pain, nausea, diarrhea or loss of taste and smell. Vapers and tobacco smokers are also more likely to experience labored breathing and visit the emergency room for their side effects.

For the study, over 280 vapers who tested positive for COVID were compared to 1,445 individuals with the infection who do not use e-cigarettes. Among vapers, all common COVID symptoms were reported at a higher rate. All participants tested positive for COVID at testing sites in Wisconsin and Minnesota between March 2020 and February 2021.

“There are a lot of studies that have shown that e-cigarette use may be associated with inflammation in the lungs and also may cause severe lung injury in certain users, causing a condition called e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury,” says Dr. Robert Vassallo, Mayo Clinic pulmonologist and critical care specialist and co-author of the study. “Our research was not designed to test whether e-cigarette use increases the risk of acquiring COVID infection, but it clearly indicates that symptom burden in patients with COVID-19 who vape is greater than in those who do not vape.”

The study finds the increased inflammation of lung tissue associated with COVID infection in combination with inflammation caused by vaping enhances the likelihood of systemic inflammation, which occurs when the immune system is fighting inflammation throughout the whole body.

The long term health effects of vaping in general are not yet known, due in part to the differences in devices, ingredients and frequency of use. However, Vassallo emphasizes discontinuing vaping is “highly advisable” to decrease risk of lung injury and risk of severe COVID symptoms.

Dr. David McFadden, Mayo Clinic internist, is first author of the study, which was supported in part by Mayo Clinic’s Department of Medicine, Division of General Internal Medicine, and by a Center for Clinical and Translational Science award from the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences.

