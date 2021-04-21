Summer STEAM Experience to offer two online camps to explore arts, sciences and tech

“We are going to help students flex their creative muscles and work together in small groups,” Little said. “We use fun activities like Mad Libs to design games. Everyone will be able to work together and then be able to leave with a copy of the game they created.”

Tabletop game creation requires creativity through art and design but also uses math skills and engineering to create a game that is challenging yet fun to play, Little said. Students will also be able to continue creating other game ideas they have with the kits.

Little said he enjoys teaching students during the STEAM experiences. “I love games so much,” Little said. “One of my favorite things to do is share gaming with others.”

As a youth, Little was bullied and found his social group through role-playing games, which helped build his confidence, he noted.

The STEAM experience for older students will offer six tracks, Thacker said.

A new track this year is music and math with UW-Stout’s Director of Choral Activities Jerry Hui. In the track, participants will learn the math and physics of sound, create new musical instruments with software synthesizers and teach a computer how to create new music through programming and algorithm.