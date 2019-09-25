Times of trials often show the strength of a community.
In the wake of Tuesday evening's tornado touchdown east of Elk Mound, many in the Chippewa Valley have reached out to offer help.
Loopy's Grill & Saloon in the town of Wheaton offered a free lunch buffet to those affected or those who were helping with cleanup after the storms as well as carryout pizza for those who wanted to quickly get back to the cleanup effort.
“We get a lot of business from the local community here so this is just a way for Loopy and the gang here to help out," Loopy's bartender Kat Schwartz said. "A lot of bad things have happened in the area, so it’s really neat to see the community come together and help each other out.”
Nancy Bowe was among those impacted by the tornado, destroying buildings and uprooting trees at her family's residence along County Highway M east of Elk Mound.
Bowe took a quick break from cleanup to bring some pizzas back to those helping out and said the support from the Chippewa Valley was appreciated during the difficult time.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.
“We really appreciate it. We’ve had a lot of people texting and calling us to help us out," Bowe said. "The community has been really super.”
Loopy's has offered similar support during previous tragedies and Schwartz was impressed with how people in the community respond during tough times.
“It’s just kind of a tear jerker day," Schwartz said. "You have that initial shock of what happened and right away everyone is like ‘How can I help out? What can I do?’ It’s really neat to know that if anything devastating does happen in our area that there’s always going to be someone in the area that can help out.”
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Tornado damage in near Wheaton/Elk Mound 9-25
Photos the day following a tornado touchdown near Wheaton and Elk Mound.
TRAVIS NYHUS The Dunn County News
Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to your inbox as they happen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.