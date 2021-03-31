Surviving raising children during a pandemic

Parenting is never easy. Parents are juggling the effects of a global pandemic, virtual school, and the changing of the weather. It is a hard time to be a parent. Sometimes you want to pull your hair out and you just need a break.

Children rely on their parents for a lot and are coping with this pandemic as much as we are. It is a hard time for children as they experience constant screen time from classes and not being able to run outside or see their friends. Overall, right now it is not the most fun time to be a child.

Your kids are resilient. They can recover from difficult situations. They can get through this and so can you.

Remember to be patient with yourself. Make sure to keep reminding your kids of how great of a job they are doing and keep healthy home routines.

Remember, if your child has their basic needs met, is away from harm and is safe then you are doing a great job. You are doing the best you can.

Make sure you have that one person-family, friend, etc. that can give you that break when you need it. It is okay to give the child an activity to do then just let them be, as long as they are in a safe environment.