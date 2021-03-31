Surviving raising children during a pandemic

Parenting is never easy. Parents are juggling the effects of a global pandemic, virtual school, and the changing of the weather. It is a hard time to be a parent. Sometimes you want to pull your hair out and you just need a break.
Children rely on their parents for a lot and are coping with this pandemic as much as we are. It is a hard time for children as they experience constant screen time from classes and not being able to run outside or see their friends. Overall, right now it is not the most fun time to be a child.
Your kids are resilient. They can recover from difficult situations. They can get through this and so can you.
Remember to be patient with yourself. Make sure to keep reminding your kids of how great of a job they are doing and keep healthy home routines.
Remember, if your child has their basic needs met, is away from harm and is safe then you are doing a great job. You are doing the best you can.
Make sure you have that one person-family, friend, etc. that can give you that break when you need it. It is okay to give the child an activity to do then just let them be, as long as they are in a safe environment.
Take time for yourself. It is okay to put your child in front of a screen if it prevents you from doing something you may regret. Do an activity you enjoy. Connect with your friends over video chat or social distancing. Play games with them or plan a social distance coffee meeting. Take a short walk by yourself, watch your favorite show. Do things that can help your mind and body, such as meditation or yoga. Don’t be hard on yourself if you haven’t reached your fitness goal or gotten a home project done. You are doing the best you can.
Sign your kids up for programs to allow yourself that hour or two to have to yourself. You aren’t a bad parent for not wanting to spend time with your child constantly. Call a babysitter. Read a book. Do a Netflix or Hulu watch party with your friends after the children go to bed.
Take care of yourself. Lead by example. If your children see you stressed, they might stress and feel that tension. Show them that you can practice self-care to feel better then they can use what they learn from you when they are an adult.
If you ever need to be provided with parenting advice, class options, or just need someone to talk to then contact The Bridge to Hope. The Bridge to Hope text and call line has an advocate available 24/7 and is free and confidential. You can text us at 715-505-3640 or call 715-235-9074 or 1-800-924-9918. You can email me directly at alyssaf@thebridgetohope.org