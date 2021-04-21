TEACH campaign aims to inspire new educators

MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, in partnership with TEACH, today announced a new campaign for K-12 public schools to inspire people to become teachers and celebrate the hard work of current teachers.

“The Future Depends on Teachers,” a new public service announcement, celebrates the role teachers have in shaping the future of students and invites people to explore teaching at a time when they are needed more than ever.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the existing shortage in the teaching profession,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, our teachers remain dedicated, innovating and rising to meet the unique needs of their students. More than ever, we must work to inspire our next generation to become teachers.”

The PSA will air on TV and radio in time for Teacher Appreciation Week, which takes place May 3 through May 7, 2021, and communicates the impact teachers have not only on students but on our broader society. The spots end with a call for viewers to explore teaching and leave a legacy they can be proud of.

Visit TEACH.org/Wisconsin for additional information about certification, teacher prep programs, and what it is like to teach in Wisconsin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0