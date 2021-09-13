Teachers' grants available to Dunn County Schools, deadline Nov. 1

The Community Foundation of Dunn County is pleased to announce the availability of Teacher Mini Grant funds to support Dunn County schools for the 2021-2022 academic school year.

Faculty and staff of the school districts across Dunn County, which include Boyceville, Colfax, Elk Mound, and Menomonie, are invited to apply for grant funding for programs or projects specifically related to health. Competitive grants will be awarded to teachers, public education support professionals, and/ or staff for programs or projects including but not limited to:

• Innovative projects that engage and motivate students to live a healthy lifestyle

• Programming that makes students aware of healthy versus unhealthy lifestyle choices

• Collaborative projects between schools and health-related agencies

• Tangible program materials that will enhance health education/lifestyles

• Programs related to the mental health of students/staff