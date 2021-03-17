The Bridge to Hope to commemorate Sexual Assault Awareness Month with virtual events

Sexual violence in any form poses a threat to members of our community. Statistics show one in five women and one in 67 men experience rape at some point in their lives (Smith et al., 2017).

April 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, or SAAM, which provides a critical opportunity to raise awareness of sexual violence, educate our communities about preventing and responding to sexual assault, and stand in support of survivors. In the past, The Bridge to Hope has brought awareness to sexual violence in a variety of different ways.

This year, because of COVID-19, The Bridge will be hosting a series of virtual events to educate, empower, and engage our community. We know one month isn’t enough to solve the serious and widespread issue of sexual violence. However, the attention April generates gives us an opportunity to energize and expand discussion and prevention efforts throughout the year.

The Bridge to Hope’s 2021 SAAM Events:

Survivor Love Letters – Month Long