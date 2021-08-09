The Menomonie Singers return from COVID-19 hiatus

The Menomonie Singers is working to come together this fall after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with this renewal of community choral music, TMS also announces a new conductor. Tenor Brian Klein will take the podium starting in fall 2021.

Brian Klein has a Bachelor of Music in choral conducting from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota. Recently, he became the new choral conductor at the Mondovi School District, and heads up the middle and high school choir programs. Klein was previously a tenor in The Menomonie Singers, and has had many choral conducting experiences in local school districts in Wisconsin and Minnesota. He has also worked as an assistant conductor in Philadelphia and New York City. Says Klein, “I’m excited at this opportunity to lead the choir after a long difficult time, and eager to be a part of the revival of the arts in this community.”

For the fall 2021 concerts tentatively scheduled for Nov. 20-21, TMS has the theme of rebirth to celebrate the renewal of choral singing in Menomonie. The choir has not met since the pandemic began in March 2020. TMS is also looking to expand.