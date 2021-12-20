 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Heyde Center for the Arts

The wonder of a world illuminated for the holidays

  • 0

In the darkest days of the year, in a very dark time, there is a longing for illumination.

World of Light Photo Gallery

A woman holds a child as they stand inside a Christmas tree made of lights in Vigo, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Lalo Villar)

And so, all around the world, the holiday lights go on — some of them humble, some of them spectacular, all of them a welcome respite from the dark.

They make the streets an interactive experience. There are tunnels of light — to walk through, as pedestrians do in Tokyo, at the zoo in Johannesburg, and at the Holiday Road light show in Calabasas, California; to drive through, at a mall in Panay, the Philippines, where visitors remained in their cars to curb the spread of COVID-19.

World of Light Photo Gallery

People walk through a tunnel of the holiday light displays Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

There are real trees and manmade trees and ginormous trees, like the light sculpture in Vigo, Spain, said to be the biggest tree in the world, so big that adults and children stroll inside. Vigo goes all out for Christmas, stringing 11 million LED lights on more than 350 streets.

World of Light Photo Gallery

An Aymara woman talks on her cell phone at the Tejada Sorzano square adorned with holiday lights, in La Paz, Bolivia, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Some displays are municipal, like the silvery strings of light that adorn the lampposts of Moscow. Some are commercial, like the lights that wrap an electronics store in Syntagma Square in Athens, turning it into a massive giftbox. And some are private, like the over-the-top trimmings of homes in the Brooklyn, New York, neighborhood of Dyker Heights.

People are also reading…

World of Light Photo Gallery

The Kremlin Wall, the Spasskaya Tower, Red Square, the GUM department store, the St. Basil's Cathedral and the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge are decorated for Christmas and the New Year festivities in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

All are wonderful, in the most literal meaning of the word.

World of Light Photo Gallery

People walk in front of a Christmas decorated electronic store at Syntagma square in Athens, Greece, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Is it possible that as the world struggles through its second Christmas season beset by disease, we need the lights to be brighter than ever? And so we spread them above like a celestial canopy in places from Barcelona, Spain, to the Old City of Damascus, Syria?

World of Light Photo Gallery

Visitors interact with clock lighting on the "Palace of Stardust" light trail held for the Christmas season at Hampton Court Palace in south west London, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The River Thames-side palace was a home of King Henry VIII and last used as a royal residence more than 200 years ago. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Is this how we rage against the dying of the light?

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News