Three commencement ceremonies scheduled Dec. 18 for 560 graduates

Fall commencement will be held for 560 graduates on Saturday, Dec. 18, at University of Wisconsin-Stout.

A total of 454 undergraduate and 106 Graduate School students will receive degrees.

Three ceremonies will be held in Johnson Fieldhouse:

• 10 a.m., College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Management

• 1 p.m., College of Arts, Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences; and College of Education, Hospitality, Health and Human Sciences

• 4 p.m., Graduate School

Guests, four per graduate, will be seated in pods of four, 3 feet apart. Masks are required.

These will be the first fully in-person commencement ceremonies since December 2019, before the pandemic began.

The ceremonies also can be seen via livestream on the UW-Stout commencement website and at the Memorial Student Center.

Provost Glendali Rodriguez will host the ceremonies. Chancellor Katherine Frank will provide remarks to the graduates. Four graduates, one from each college and one from the Graduate School, also will address their graduating classes.

The student speakers, are::

• Taiyah Tarter, of Edgar, graphic communications major, CSTEMM

• Sophie Bernstorf, of Northfield, Minn., graphic design and interactive media, CACHSS

• Elsbeth Bandli, of Sun Prairie, art education, CEHHHS

• Kylie Anderson, of Somerset, master’s in school counseling, Graduate School.

The ceremonies will include music by the UW-Stout Symphonic Band and the Jazz Orchestra, directed by Aaron Durst; and the Chamber Choir and the Symphonic Singers, directed by Jerry Hui.

Students and members of the UW-Stout community can share comments and photos on UW-Stout social media platforms using the hashtag #StoutGrad2021.

Diplomas will be mailed to students four to six weeks after final grades are issued.

