Three people arrested in Dunn County homicide

Dunn County authorities have arrested three people accused in a homicide in the town of Dunn.

Ryan Lewis Steinhoff, 37, no permanent address; Chad Donald Turgeson, 27, Eau Claire; and Ashley Ann Gunder, 24, St. Anthony, Minnesota, were charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 37-year-old Bruce E. McGuigan of Hayward.

According to the Dunn County Sheriffs Office, police were called shortly after 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17 for a welfare check at N2564 440th St., where a man, later identified as McGuigan, was found dead inside the residence.

An autopsy was conducted at the Ramsey County (Minnesota) medical examiner’s office. A pathologist determined that McGuigan died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The sheriff's office says McGuigan knew at least one of the suspects and that the incident wasn't random in nature.

All three suspects are being held in the Dunn County Jail on $500,000 cash bonds and have preliminary hearings set for Dec. 3.

The matter remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office with assistance from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office. The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-DUNN or investigators at 715-232-1348.

