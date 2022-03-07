Tickets now on sale for Empty Bowls 2022 drive-thru lunch

When planning began late last year, hopes were high that it would be possible to hold Stepping Stones of Dunn County’s Empty Bowls 2022 once again as an in-person event.

Enter Omicron. Despite reports that the latest COVID-19 variant may be on the wane, things were still uncertain in the Midwest. To ensure everyone’s health and safety, the planning committee decided instead to make this year’s annual fundraiser a drive-through event.

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, ticket holders can drive to Menomonie High School, 1715 Fifth Avenue, to pick up their special lunch (and bowls) to enjoy at home while providing Stepping Stones with much-needed support as we continue to help our neighbors in need.

To place an order before the 5 p.m. deadline on Thursday, March 24, visit www.steppingstonesdc.org. Tickets are nonrefundable and purchases must be picked up on the day of the event.

Online tickets are now on sale for lunch to go — a hearty bowl of delicious soup accompanied by a freshly made dinner roll and dessert – along with a special thank you gift in each bag for $10. Handcrafted bowls by local potters and woodturners will also be on display during the event for those who choose the $20 lunch-with-bowl option.

While savoring their soup, folks kick off the bidding on a fabulous array of treasures, most of them donated by local individuals and businesses in Empty Bowls 2022 Online Auction, set to debut at 9 a.m. on March 26 and close at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. A sneak peek of some of the items, including a Green Bay Packers’ signed football, will be revealed throughout the month.

Barbara Lyon is the communications specialist for Stepping Stones of Dunn County. She can be reached at development@steppingstonesdc.org or 715-235-2920, ext. 206.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0