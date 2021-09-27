Time to think twice

"A 17-year-old Mondovi High School student (Dylan Passa) has died after testing positive for COVID-19, becoming at least the second Wisconsin student to perish after contracting the virus since this school year began four weeks ago," according to Julian Emerson, reporting for UpNorth News.

Emerson added, last week after a COVID-related student death, "...the Fort Atkinson School Board voted to require masks in school, reversing its earlier decision to leave that choice up to parents, students, and staff.

The Mondovi School Board took a different approach. One day after Passa's death, on Thursday night, the board members decided not to vote on requiring masks at school even though... district administrators recommended that action happen."

There is contentious debate about requiring masking at school board meetings throughout Wisconsin and all around the country. Heather DuBois Bourenane, president of the Wisconsin Public Education Network, said she worries "a lack of COVID-19 mitigation strategies could mean additional student illnesses and deaths." Bourenane said, "We can debate policy. We can change policy. We can debate the changes to the policies, but the one thing we can't change is getting back a student we have lost."

Tragedy forces us to rethink strongly held beliefs about masking and vaccines. We want to think this will not happen to my child and that it could not happen here. Deny, deny, deny, rationalize, minimalize, and then someone dies who did not have to die. Now what? Time to think again!

But many in our communities are not willing, or are unable, to think again despite numerous cautionary stories about needless deaths. What will it take? Our human capacity for not seeing the obvious seems endless. The English writer, John Heywood wrote in 1546, "There are none so blind as those who will not see," a saying based on the prophet Jeremiah's lament, "Hear this, O foolish and senseless people, who have eyes, but do not see, who have ears, but do not hear."

My colleague, Mark Brantley Gearhart, says of those who claim a mask order violates people's personal freedoms, "I'd say death violates people's personal freedoms much more than masks do, but that doesn't seem to matter to the 'personal freedom' crowd."

Requiring a mask mandate in our schools is the least school boards and administrators can do out of an abundance of caution. Enforcing it would be no different than enforcing any other dress code. Surely every parent would agree that saving the life of just one child would make the inconvenience to all the other children worthwhile.

Even better let's require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students like we do for every other deadly disease. I know, I know, I know, some believe this violates personal freedoms.

Consider this little parable by John Matthews:

"I've had a few interactions recently with people who refuse to get the COVID vaccine. One of their arguments is the 99% survival rate. I came up with this analogy.

You are given two choices. The first choice is to go into a room with 99 other people and draw a marble from a box. 60 people draw a blue marble. A large man then smacks them on the side of the head with a cupped fist and says they can leave. It hurts but wears off quickly.

30 draw a red marble. They get worked over a bit more---black eye, bloody nose, split lip. But they walk out under their own steam and heal within a week.

9 draw a yellow marble. They get the proverbial cr*p stomped out of them.

They do not walk out under their own power. Their injuries take months to heal and some will never be back to normal.

1 draws a green marble. He's killed---slowly, clumsily. If he's lucky he passes out before the shades go permanently down.

The second choice? Don't go in the room at all.

WHY WOULD ANYONE PICK THE FIRST OPTION?"

John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the author of "Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives," johnsumwalt@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0