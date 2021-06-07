Tips for tick season: Prevention, removal, treatment and risk of Lyme disease

Lyme disease is the most common disease spread by the bite from an insect, with 30,000 cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention each year. This number, however, does not reflect every case of Lyme Disease that is diagnosed annually.

Blacklegged ticks are the most common carrier of Lyme disease; these include deer ticks, wood ticks and lone star ticks, all of which are most active in Wisconsin from May to September.

Regi Geissler, registered nurse at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals says finding the tiny insects on people and pets early is important.

“If a bite leads to Lyme disease, and it’s untreated, it can produce a variety of symptoms including fever, rash, arthritis and facial paralysis in humans,” she said. “In pets Lyme disease can cause a loss of appetite, reduced energy, joint pain and even kidney failure which can be fatal.”

To prevent a tick bite, the CDC recommends the following:

• Avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass

• Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents containing DEET

• Wear long sleeves, long pants and long socks when outdoors for any length of time