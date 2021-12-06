Tune in to safe toy shopping this holiday season

Buying toys for children during the holidays holds a special place in our heart and making sure those toys are safe and age appropriate should be a top priority. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates emergency rooms across the country treated 198,000 toy-related injuries in 2020; And so far in 2021, 13 toys have been recalled by the organization for potential risk of lead exposure, choking hazards and excessive noise levels.

Robin Schultz, director of emergency services at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals says eye injuries prompt many ER visits.

“Some toys that appear to be simple and the most kid friendly can be deceiving,” she says “Soft launch toy guns, foam rocket launchers, and pointy objects such as sabers – even if they’re foam – can easily and quickly damage kids’ and adults’ eyes.”

HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals and Prevea Health encourage adults to keep the following in mind when toy shopping year-round:

• Avoid toys that launch objects into the air. These toys could cause serious and permanent eye injuries.

• Consider a child’s temperament, habits and behaviors. Even a child who seems advanced compared with others the same age, shouldn’t use toys intended for older children. The recommended age levels for toys are determined by safety factors, not intelligence or maturity.

• Always read labels to become familiar with safety concerns such as the risk of fire, strangulation and choking.

• Throw away packaging after gift opening. Packaging can be a choking hazard or may cause suffocation and/or cuts.

• If you buy a toy with wheels such as a bicycle, tricycle, skateboard or scooter, also purchase a helmet to prevent serious head injuries.

• Listen to a toy before purchasing it. If you think it sounds loud, or it causes ringing in your ears, it is likely too loud for a child or adolescent.

Prevea Health audiologist, Kimberly Finlan says continued exposure to noise above 70 dBA (adjusted decibels) over time will cause hearing loss. The CPSC reports certain rattles, squeak toys and musical toys can produce sounds as high as 120 dBA.

For reference, here are the dBA levels of certain common sounds:

• 0 The softest sound a person can hear with normal hearing

• 10 Normal breathing

• 60 Normal conversation

• 60-85 Vacuum cleaner

• 80 Doorbell

• 110 Baby crying

• 120 Thunder

• 150 Jet engine taking off

“Some toys and most electronics allow parents to set a volume limit which can really help,” says Finlan. “It’s also important for parents to teach older kids how to properly use toys and electronics such as headphones and tablets. If you have concerns about your child’s hearing health, schedule an appointment with a hearing specialist.”

Prevea Audiology care is available in Chippewa Falls, Altoona, Mondovi and Rice Lake. Appointments can be made by calling (715) 717-6885.

For more information about toy safety, visit: www.cpsc.gov

