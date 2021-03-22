Twin Cities dystopian novel, 'Bicyclopolis,' to feature in Stout reading program

“That wholesome, unflashy middle-America, with its symbols of suburbia and places like the Mall of America and the Northwoods are perfect for the dystopic imagination,” Ogden said.

“Finding refuge within an ecological oasis, Bicyclopolis, Dan learns that the future of Bicyclopolis is threatened by forces outside and within its walls,” Avidor said. “Only he has the ability to save the city and perhaps all of humanity.”

Within the dystopian genre, “Bicyclopolis” stands out. Not just because it is a graphic novel, but also because, unlike most works of science fiction, the science that informs “Bicyclopolis” is ecological.

“There are no high-powered gadgets, space travel or superheroes,” Avidor said. “And as far as I know, it is the only dystopian, post-industrial, neo-Luddite, time travel graphic novel that takes place in the Twin Cities.”

