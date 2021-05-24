Two charged in assault with hatchet

The following individuals were arrested and charged after the events described below.
John Jeffery Rose, 50, to be held in Dunn County Jail on $10,000 cash bond. Charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of bail jumping, battery use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon.
Rebecca Sue Davis, 44, battery, two counts of bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
On May 19, 2021 a Dunn County Investigator and a Menomonie Police Investigator, both assigned to the West Central Drug Task Force, were completing a drive by of a residence in the Township of Dunn.
This residence is the same as where a homicide had occurred in November of 2020 and was known to law enforcement as a high traffic drug residence. As the Investigators drove by they observed a male subject, later identified as John Rose, retrieve a hatchet from a vehicle and run towards other subjects in the residence with the hatchet overhead in a threatening manner.
The Investigators requested assistance and pursued the individual into the residence identifying themselves to the suspect. The suspect was found to have already struck an individual in the residence twice with the hatchet and was prepared to strike a third time when the suspect was ordered, at gunpoint, to drop his weapon to which he complied. Investigation discovered that Rose and his girlfriend Rebecca Davis had just arrived at the residence and had assaulted two other subjects in the residence before Rose returned to his truck to retrieve the hatchet.