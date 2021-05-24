Two charged in assault with hatchet

The following individuals were arrested and charged after the events described below.

John Jeffery Rose, 50, to be held in Dunn County Jail on $10,000 cash bond. Charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of bail jumping, battery use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon.

Rebecca Sue Davis, 44, battery, two counts of bail jumping, disorderly conduct.

On May 19, 2021 a Dunn County Investigator and a Menomonie Police Investigator, both assigned to the West Central Drug Task Force, were completing a drive by of a residence in the Township of Dunn.

This residence is the same as where a homicide had occurred in November of 2020 and was known to law enforcement as a high traffic drug residence. As the Investigators drove by they observed a male subject, later identified as John Rose, retrieve a hatchet from a vehicle and run towards other subjects in the residence with the hatchet overhead in a threatening manner.