United Way winter-wear Open House to run Oct. 28 through 21

MENOMONIE – The United Way of Dunn County is hosting a free winter clothing event for those in need at the Winter Wear Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, to Friday, Oct. 30, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The Winter Wear Open House will be located at Marketplace Foods, 207 Pine Ave. W., in the former bank site in the front of the store. The location is possible through a partnership with Marketplace Foods.

All items available will be new or gently used. All family members needing winter clothing must be present to receive winter wear. Items will be available for all ages while supplies last. Registration is available online at https://wwoh2020.eventcreate.com or by contacting United Way of Dunn County directly at 715-235-3800 or emailing ktrinko@uwaydunn.org. Face masks will be required of all attending the open house.

For the safety of others, any person who is feeling sick or has had flu-like symptoms in the past 48 hours should stay home. “Let’s unite this winter season for our neighbors to get the items needed to stay warm,” said Jennifer Thatcher, Executive Director of the United Way of Dunn County.