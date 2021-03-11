'United, we can solve this:' Environmental activist, author highlighted in virtual Red Cedar Watershed Conference

The opening keynote speaker was Judith Schwartz, author of “Cows Save the Planet and Water in Plain Sight.” She spoke on “The Art and Practice of Earth Repair: Stories from Around the World.” Schwartz discussed restoring ecological function, reviving communities and gaining knowledge of how to work with nature’s predilection toward health and abundance. Her latest book, “The Reindeer Chronicles,” is a global tour of earth repair, featuring stops in Norway, Spain, Hawaii, New Mexico and beyond.

Rod Olson, conference co-chair, said he is proud to be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the conference and the accomplishments of farmers and landowners to improve the waters of the Red Cedar. “Our conference this year is packed with nationally known speakers and breakout sessions addressing regenerative agriculture, keeping the soil on the land and ways to keep our precious water clean,” Olson said.