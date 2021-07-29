Unreal reality: Stout students create augmented reality app to explore the arts

“With so much art at universities and elsewhere being contested for many different reasons, it is important for universities to remain true to their fundamental educational mission,” Shiell added. “The app won’t end controversies about art any more than a class on politics or the economy ends controversies about politics or economics; it simply makes possible new educational opportunities. An augmented reality app offers a hyper-convenient and impactful way to educate people about controversial — and noncontroversial — works of art. The Cal Peters murals at UW-Stout provided a starting point, a spark to ignite the project, and we’re excited to see where it goes from there.”

The students enjoyed working on the project, finding it challenging while learning to work together using an Agile system to keep it moving forward by setting deadlines together.

“One of the challenges was making the interaction with the app look good and feel good to the user,” Karr said. “It allowed me to bring out the creative side of programming.”

Ogden said it was amazing to watch the students work together. “They always knew they would work through all the challenges to the end game. They didn’t know what the pathway would look like to get there.”

Students gain work experience