UW-Extension to host new farm management AgriVision podcast series

UW-Madison Division of Extension has a new farm management podcast series based on the Wisconsin Agriculturist magazine’s Agrivision column. Katie Wantoch, associate professor and agriculture agent in Dunn County, hosts the podcast episodes and chats with fellow Extension educators to answer questions from farmers and share their knowledge and expertise on how farmers can improve their farm management skills.

Why would a farmer want to listen to a podcast? Wantoch explains, “People, especially farmers, have less time to read materials. Much of Extension’s instruction has traditionally been done through print materials like factsheets, articles in newspapers or magazines, and available on websites. However, educators have been seeing an increase in farmers listening to podcasts while working or traveling. Audio allows them to listen while in their tractors, while milking cows, or harvesting their vegetables.”

How did the AgriVision podcast come about? Wantoch has been co-writing a monthly column for the Wisconsin Agriculturist magazine since 2013. Each month she and two other panelists respond to questions that have been submitted, varying around farm management-related issues. Each panelist provides a short response that is compiled by the editor and published in the AgriVision column.