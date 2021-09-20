UW-Sprout! University garden thriving again after yearlong COVID shutdown

Natzke, who tried the first tomato she ever liked this summer, said the greenhouse would enable above ground plants, like spinach, lettuce and arugula, and shade-tolerant plants to be grown over the winter. The students are writing a proposal and waiting on designs and cost estimates from UW-Stout Facilities.

“The design is based on a concept from the University of Minnesota,” Cullen said. “We’re also hoping to have one or two full-time students to work over the winter and that we can trade off funding with dining.”

The building process is complex, however, as they explore the architectural parts and costs with facilities, Kneeland said. “Building anything on campus is far more complex than building things personally. Once those steps are completed, we will have an idea of the final cost and can explore funding via UW-Stout Green Fee and other sources.”

The greenhouse will work by injecting air into the ground to produce warm air to circulate around the produce, Kneeland explained. It will run on electricity, but Cullen and Natzke hope to install solar panels and hydroponics in the future.