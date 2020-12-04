UW-Stout smart manufacturing pilot project receives $149,000 Dept. of Defense grant

The center will work with the university’s Manufacturing Outreach Center, the computer and electrical engineering undergraduate program and other academic programs.

Larry Blackledge, director of the Manufacturing Outreach Center, said small and midsize manufacturers often overlook cybersecurity. “It is not well understood and is sometimes seen as a distraction from just getting the work done. With this test bed we will be able to demonstrate to manufacturers the need and implementable solutions for cybersecurity issues,” he said.

“Just raising awareness will be a big step forward. This project helps to provide prepared, experienced, graduates who will be able to properly design solutions for the companies they work for throughout their careers,” Blackledge said.

The Manufacturing Outreach Center specializes in helping small manufacturers improve their operations. It is part of UW-Stout’s Discovery Center, the university’s primary outreach and engagement organization.