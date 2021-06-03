UW-Stout, system relax requirements for vaccinated individuals

Starting June 1, University of Wisconsin System schools in Eau Claire, Menomonie and River Falls will relax their face covering and physical distancing requirements on campus for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The updates to campus health and safety guidelines at UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls reflect recent COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and local public health agencies.

“Through our actions, UW-Eau Claire and other western Wisconsin universities have shown we care deeply about the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff, but also about the communities where we live and work every day,” says UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt. “Our campus communities understood that the only way to combat COVID-19 was together by wearing masks, physical distancing, getting tested and now being vaccinated. We now enthusiastically look forward to the return to a normal campus environment this fall.”