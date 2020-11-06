UWEC to host virtual GEEKcon 2020

EAU CLAIRE — The fourth annual GEEKcon event will be happening virtually on December 5th, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Out of concern and respect for the health and safety of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students, faculty, and staff, as well as Eau Claire community members, the event will be composed of pre-recorded and socially distanced live segments. Geek out at home and participate in GEEKcon 2020 by joining our livestream at uwec.ly/live.

This year’s theme is about embracing the reality of COVID-19 and turning GEEKcon into a fun, virtual at-home event. GEEKcon is a space for all hobbies to be celebrated and showcased. GEEKcon 2020 events will include musical performances, gaming competitions, jewelry making, DIY lessons, and trivia every 15 minutes with the opportunity to win prizes. GEEKcon 2020 will not host vendor sales but encourages prize donations and offers a variety of sponsorship packages for local businesses.

GEEKcon is an event focused on showcasing the hobbies, talents, and interests of UW-Eau Claire students and community members. GEEKcon 2020 is a collaboration between the UW-Eau Claire Communication and Journalism (CJ) Department, Learning and Technology Services (LTS), and TV-10.

Anyone can join in on the fun! If you’re interested, please contact geekcon@uwec.edu about performing at GEEKcon 2020 or for more information about sponsoring GEEKcon 2020: Geekin’ Out @ Home. Check out our website at www.uwecgeekcon.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @uwecgeekcon.

