Vaccine losing steam? Fully vaccinated percentage under 50% statewide

Willems Van Dijk reiterates: “There is a way out of this. ... We do that by getting vaccinated. By getting our children who are eligible vaccinated. By talking to our friends and our neighbors about the importance of getting vaccinated. Every COVID-19 death is now a preventable death.”

Wisconsin is looking for an 80% vaccination rate, Willems Van Dijk says, though “the best would be 100%.” Reaching that rate means getting the tween and teen demographics their shots, and, once approved, those under 12.

With most local schools following a nine-month calendar, only around six weeks remain for the middle, high school and college age sector to have their shots. With Pfizer and Moderna doses spaced three to four weeks apart, respectively, and another two weeks needed for full efficacy to kick in, time is limited to start the semester at peak protection.

“We certainly want to strive for higher vaccine rates. With the Delta variant we are seeing more on an impact on kids. Actually, 14% of cases are children, and up to about 3.6% of hospitalizations are kids,” says Borge. “There is some concern the Delta variant and future variants may pose more risk to our younger populations. We strongly recommend the vaccine for children 12 and up. The best way to keep our kids and our community safe is to get the COVID vaccine.”