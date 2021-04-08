Van Orden launches congressional rematch against Kind

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Kind hasn't made an official announcement to run for another term in the seat he has held since 1996, he told the Tribune in a statement that he's focused on his work in office for the time being.

"Right now, Wisconsinites need us to come together, defeat this virus, and get our economy fully functioning again — that's exactly what I'm working to do. The last thing anyone wants or needs is 18 months of lying, partisan politics and bickering," Kind said.

Kind has also fielded questions on if he'd make a bid for U.S. Senate in 2020, and said he was "taking a look."

In 2020, Kind squeaked by with just 51% of the vote, earning just above 11,000 votes over Van Orden, one of his toughest opponents since taking office.

The campaign against each other last year was heated at times, and Van Orden, who has had a few stints as an actor, came under fire for an excerpt from a book he co-authored in the final weeks of the campaign.

Since the election, Van Orden has remained somewhat in the public eye, staying close with local political groups, and vocal and critical of Kind. He also faced some backlash from Democrats in recent months for being present in D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection, but said he turned back and did not participate.