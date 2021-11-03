Wanderlust among the haunted: Winner of special Halloween edition of 'You Finish the Story' speaks

“When I finally learned about ‘sundowner’ towns, it shook me up.”

Michael Stolpa, winner of the special Halloween edition of the River Valley Media Group’s “You Finish the Story” contest, knows the difference between writing something eerie and writing something truly haunting.

“Especially when I learned that La Crosse was one,” he said, speaking on the penultimate scene of his winning entry. That scene depicts a Black man betrayed and subjected to a brutal, prejudiced and ultimately fatal beating which results in his ghost remaining to reap revenge. “We need to know and acknowledge the past. It wasn’t always all that grand.”

“There are also some very good people in our area,” he said, adding that Hillsboro, the setting of his entry, “was among the early northern towns to welcome freed slaves.”

Having grown up in La Crosse, Stolpa professes to have had few minority friends in a community lacking in such groups. Yet in his youth, he had a stint of freight hauling for work, “back in the Smoky and the bandit days.”

This time of travel granted him a rare worldliness and wasn’t limited to the interpersonal but extended into the realm of the written word.

“What a way to meet a lot of different people. As I traveled, I would try to read a local newspaper at each meal,” he explained. “It meant exposure to some pretty darned good writers. Mike Royko was a favorite.”

This trait of wanderlust held over to his protagonist who, just shy of 16, looks to expand his horizons but never gets the chance. Stolpa, at least, had his share of life to look forward to, as after bouncing around the country for some years, he landed for a time in Colorado.

“It was there I was forced to grow up,” he said, “when I gained sole custody of my son. Moving back home to family made a lot of sense. As did giving up the traveling life for a while.”

Thus the decades rolled past, between college, work and community, with his writing making it into trade magazines and the La Crosse Tribune as a guest columnist. Yet, the open-world calls to many a soul and isn’t easily sated.

“I am in the process of retiring,” Stolpa said. “Near the end of my career, I was traveling again,” and this made its impact on his creative process, lending to such works as his recent self-published work “Flash Cadillac,” a memoir of the old trucking days.

“I liked being able to create something that was not there before,” he surmised. At the end of the day the act of writing bears great resemblance to travel, letting the mind wander, reproduce and, most importantly, create anew.

