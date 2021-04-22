Weekend forecast primed for wildfires across state

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that fire danger is very high and high across the state, and Wisconsinites should be on high alert as we head into the weekend.

The forecast is expected to bring low humidity, breezy conditions and warmer temperatures. Vegetation is drying out, which makes it easier for a fire to start and spread quickly.

Areas with VERY HIGH danger today include Adams, Florence, Langlade, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.

Areas with HIGH fire danger today include Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee, Monroe, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Sauk, Sawyer, Sheboygan, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon, Vilas, Walworth, Washburn, Washington, Waukesha and Winnebago counties.

There is a MODERATE fire danger in Iron County.