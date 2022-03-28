'What are our next steps?': Stepping Stones, Padraig Gallagher to host discussion lead

On Thursday evening, April 7th at 7:00pm, First Congregational UCC of Menomonie will host a community forum about homelessness and housing in Dunn County. Padraig Gallagher, executive director of Stepping Stones of Dunn County, will be the main speaker.

The goal of this forum is to bring together a wide spectrum of the Menomonie community for an update on the growing needs for emergency housing and Stepping Stones’ evolving role—and to engage in a conversation about how our community can come together to expand housing options.

The Covid-19 pandemic of the past two years underscored serious gaps in housing available to families and individuals in Dunn County, notes Gallagher. “Stepping Stones provided an unprecedented number of shelter nights in 2021 – over 9,000 shelter nights in a city that’s over 15,000 people and a county that only 45,000 people. That’s basically equivalent to 1 in 5 Dunn County residents having to spend one night in shelter.”

The first step in responding to this astonishing level of need has already been taken. Last November, City Administrator Lowell Prange submitted an application for a grant to build a new and larger emergency shelter. In response, the City of Menomonie and Stepping Stones of Dunn County were awarded $1.4 million to build a 20-bed homeless shelter on Stout Road.

This grant, according to Gallagher, is “going to be a real game-changer for our ability to meet the needs of homelessness in Menomonie.” But it is only the beginning of what we might do to respond to the needs in our midst.

As Mayor Randy Knaack said about the collaboration to build the new shelter, “It’s people helping people and that’s what it’s all about.” At the community forum on April 7th, we will begin to discuss ways to deepen and expand our commitment to “people helping people.”

The forum will be livestreamed at www.menomonieucc.org for those who wish to participate but are unable to attend in person.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0