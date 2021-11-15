Whitman: Hold gratitude through trials and errors

Years ago, I wrote a regular nature column for the Dunn County News. Then, as now, nature was always on my mind. But during the time I was writing the column, nature was even more on my mind than usual, because my brain, against all better judgment, had hatched a plan.

The plan was born of that desperation that can hit us mid-life, when we wonder what it’s all for, question everything we’ve done, and are in danger of becoming mired in self-doubt. Typical responses might be to buy a fancy new car, have an affair, or start contacting old friends on Facebook. My response wasn’t typical. Instead, I decided to chase a wild turkey, catch it with my bare hands, and then let it go.

It was a testament to my wife’s love and sense of humor that she reorganized our life so I could spend a year on my quest to get in the best shape of my life and to attempt to run after and catch one of these birds. Clearly, my task was impossible, but after a year’s time, I had learned a lot about nature, about myself, and about turkeys. Out of that experience, a book was born.

If you’ve ever aspired to be an author, you can relate to what happened next. A year of sending letters to agents, collecting rejection after rejection. The disappointment was deep. Then, on one fateful day, the sudden appearance of two offers of representation on my desk.

The agent I selected was one of the most sought-after in New York. It was a dream come true. But a year later, after tireless effort, she informed me that the idea of a man chasing a turkey through the woods was probably just too far-out for any of the editors at the big houses.

Disappointment swallowed me up again, and the manuscript was tucked into the back of a dark drawer for almost ten years.

However, like my quest to chase a turkey, which ended in a turkey encounter unlike anything I had imagined, I eventually decided to take another route. So the manuscript was dug out, my wife and I spent another year learning all about self-publishing, and at last, almost fifteen years after my quest, I held a paperback version of Chasing Turkeys in my hands.

The book recalls childhood misadventures and how they paralleled my turkey-chasing follies. It also delves deep into the natural history of these amazing birds. But in the end, it’s really about you, and me, and all of the dreams we hide in those lonely places inside of us. Dreams that others might call “foolish” or “silly”. It’s a reminder that those dreams might hold treasures that others may not foresee, and that in a culture that celebrates success, there is great value in failure as well.

My hope for you this Thanksgiving is that you can hold gratitude for all the successes in your life, but that you might also entertain trying (and possibly failing) at a dream that you’ve long held in your heart. We’re all co-creating this world together, and your dream,or the lessons learned from attempting it, will certainly make a powerful difference in the lives around you.

Kenton Whitman is an author and wilderness skills instructor. His book, “Chasing Turkeys: Lessons in Life’s Wisdom, One Wild Turkey Chase at a Time”, can be purchased at rewildu.com/bookstore.

