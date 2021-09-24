Wisconsin county officials to gather in La Crosse as county encourages canceling events

The Health Department said it was "encouraging" cancellation of events or the implementation of prevention practices if individuals are not already doing so. Precautions including masking indoors and outdoors when with non-household members, physical distancing, hand washing and sanitation, and, for those eligible, vaccinations.

La Crosse County's vaccination rate is 59%.

Asked about the county's recommendations, Michelle Thompson, WCA communications, shared the safety protocols that will be in place.

"For the conference, WCA will have ample masks for those individuals who wish to wear them, 100 anti-bacterial hand gel stations throughout the event venue, and plenty of spacing in all rooms," she said. "In addition, safety protocols are in place by the facility for all food and beverage service."